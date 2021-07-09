The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite girl-power movies to stream, from one with a protagonist who proves getting into an Ivy League law school is totally achievable to another who slays terrifying vampires because it's her destiny. Let's start with "Legally Blonde," which celebrates its, like, major 20th anniversary on July 13, 2021. We love Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods! What starts off as an emotionally driven tactic to win her jerk ex-boyfriend back turns into an incredible journey of self-discovery as Elle not only gets into Harvard Law but dominates in court. Her daily pink attire, unapologetic sense of self and unmatched intelligence are just a few of the reasons this former sorority girl is a feminist hero. "Legally Blonde" is available to stream on Netflix, Apple TV and YouTube.