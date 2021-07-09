Verdy x NIGO's JINS&SUN Glasses Collaboration

Add luxury to your living room with the Saint Laurent x Bang & Olufsen limited-edition collaboration. This high-end collection includes five gadgets: the Beosound Edge, Beoplay E8, Beoplay Charging Pad, Beoplay A1, and Beoplay A9 3rd gen. What’s more, the Beosound Edge looks like a contemporary work of art. It adjusts its volume as you roll the speaker back and forth. And the Beoplay E8 comes in both Mirror Black and Gold for elegant wireless connectivity. Moreover, the Beoplay Charging Pad offers Qi-wireless charging for the Beoplay E8 and other compatible devices. Furthermore, the Beoplay A1 in Mirror Black and Golden Tone color options fits in the palm of your hand and is powerful enough to go anywhere. Finally, the Beoplay A9 looks striking in any room and fills the space with precision sound.