Verdy x NIGO's JINS&SUN Glasses Collaboration

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuy: JINS from July 22 for ¥13,200 apiece (approximately $120); ¥16,500 ($150) for the pouch set and ¥27,500 ($250) for the vinyl set. Editor's Notes: While overseeing HUMAN MADE and countless collaborations, NIGO is leading JINS&SUN, a sub-label of affordable eyewear brand JINS that offers easy access to NIGO's preferred style of shade. Now, following a recent HUMAN MADE team-up, NIGO is bringing in-demand graphic designer Verdy onboard the JINS&SUN train to dish out a selection of transforming glasses.

