Calhoun-Liberty Hospital clears major step for construction

BLOUNTSTOWN – Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association recently cleared another step to allow important testing to begin, moving the organization closer to the goal of construction of the new facility to be located south of SR 20 at 16257 SR 71 in Blountstown. This 63,000 square foot facility and adjacent services building will replace the current facility located on Burns Avenue that was significantly damaged by Hurricane Michael, providing expanded healthcare options and new jobs for the region.