Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blountstown, FL

Calhoun-Liberty Hospital clears major step for construction

By Staff
cljnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTSTOWN – Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association recently cleared another step to allow important testing to begin, moving the organization closer to the goal of construction of the new facility to be located south of SR 20 at 16257 SR 71 in Blountstown. This 63,000 square foot facility and adjacent services building will replace the current facility located on Burns Avenue that was significantly damaged by Hurricane Michael, providing expanded healthcare options and new jobs for the region.

www.cljnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Liberty County, FL
City
Blountstown, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
County
Calhoun County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dane Eagle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Florida Department#Hud#Legislature#16257#Hud#Rebuild Florida#Hagerty Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy