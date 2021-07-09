Children's clothing ministry to hold 'Shop Day' for community in need July 25
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Seventh-Day Adventist Church has announced its upcoming Shop Day for its children's clothing ministry, God's Closet. God's Closet is a ministry that collects and distributes new and gently used children's clothing to local families in need through recurring Shop Day events that happen 2-4 times per year, depending on the location. The ministry is a Seventh-Day Adventist Church outreach ministry with 44 locations across the United States, including nine in North Carolina.wlos.com
