Mills River, NC

Children's clothing ministry to hold 'Shop Day' for community in need July 25

By Brittany Whitehead
WLOS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Seventh-Day Adventist Church has announced its upcoming Shop Day for its children's clothing ministry, God's Closet. God's Closet is a ministry that collects and distributes new and gently used children's clothing to local families in need through recurring Shop Day events that happen 2-4 times per year, depending on the location. The ministry is a Seventh-Day Adventist Church outreach ministry with 44 locations across the United States, including nine in North Carolina.

