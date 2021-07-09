Isle Royale Winter Study: Fewer Wolves, Fewer Moose
There are at least 12 to 14 wolves on the island and an estimated 1,876 moose. Twenty-five moose were outfitted with GPS-enabled radio collars this year. The 62nd year of the Michigan Technological University Winter Study on Isle Royale National Park has proved one of its most fascinating yet. The U.S. National Park Service introduced 19 new wolves — from Ontario, Minnesota and Michigan — to the island between 2018 and 2019. This year, it appears small groups of wolves have begun to establish firm territories and the moose population has decreased.www.mtu.edu
