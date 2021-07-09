Cancel
Isle Royale Winter Study: Fewer Wolves, Fewer Moose

By Kelley Christensen
mtu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are at least 12 to 14 wolves on the island and an estimated 1,876 moose. Twenty-five moose were outfitted with GPS-enabled radio collars this year. The 62nd year of the Michigan Technological University Winter Study on Isle Royale National Park has proved one of its most fascinating yet. The U.S. National Park Service introduced 19 new wolves — from Ontario, Minnesota and Michigan — to the island between 2018 and 2019. This year, it appears small groups of wolves have begun to establish firm territories and the moose population has decreased.

Newsweek

Camper Kills 'Aggressive' Moose After It Destroys Campsite

A camper in Idaho shot and killed an "aggressive" bull moose in self-defense after the animal charged at him, according to officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a backcountry camping area near Harrison Lake in the north of the state, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release posted Thursday.
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
People dumped their pets into lakes, officials say. Now football-size goldfish are taking over.

The invasion begins innocently enough: A goldfish paddles the secluded waters of an at-home aquarium, minding its own business, disturbing no native habitats. The real trouble comes later, when the human who put it there decides it's time for a change. Not wanting to hurt the fish, but not wanting to keep it either, the pet's owner decides to release it into a local lake, pond or waterway. That decision, experts say, is well-meaning but misguided - and potentially harmful.
Black bears visit human neighbors in broad daylight

Cathy and Robert Bodell met two bears last Saturday. They weren't in Chicago for a football game, this was the real deal on their own property in Benzonia. “I was in my office, which faces our front yard, sitting next to the window, and saw a black streak go by," Cathy Bodell said. “We couldn’t believe it.”
4 Northern Michigan Rock Hunting Spots (With Food After!)

Rock hunting in Northern Michigan is some of the best in the world. Learn the top spots to find four incredible stones along with some tips on how to spend your time before or after rock hunting. Dive in to start finding Leland’s blue stones, Yooperlites, Charlevoix stones and Puddingstones in Northern Michigan.
The Saginaw News

Hawks in your backyard? Don’t be alarmed, Michigan DNR says

LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says now is a good time to be on the lookout for hawks that may visit your backyard. According to the DNR, young Cooper’s hawks and red-tailed hawks, common in urban and suburban settings, might be more easily seen in Michigan neighborhoods this month as they become familiar with their surroundings.
Wolf Pups Born on Isle Royale, Moose Poised for Decline

Michigan Tech researchers return to the island to discover new insights about the wolves and moose of Isle Royale. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the in-person wintertime survey of wolves and moose on the island for the first time in 63 years. Consequently, there are no estimates of wolf or moose abundance for 2021, and the next estimates are scheduled in February 2022. But though the Isle Royale Winter Study didn’t happen quite as planned, researchers were still able to visit the remote national park in the spring.
Trail cameras used for moose, wolf research at Isle Royale

As she pulls the memory card from a trail camera along the Greenstone Ridge Trail at Isle Royale National Park, researcher Hailey Boone quickly comes across a number of noteworthy discoveries. On the small electronic card, not larger than a size of a quarter, are thousands of images featuring moose,...
WKMI

Moose Are Starving On Isle Royale But There’s Hope

It is one of the most fragile animal dynamics on the planet, the dynamic between the moose and the wolves in Michigan's National Park. It was not a good winter to be a moose on Isle Royale, located in Lake Superior, near the Canadian border. The island has long had...

