Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell reportedly commits to Ohio State over Oklahoma

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana transfer Cedric Russell will be continuing his collegiate career at Ohio State, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports. Russell, who entered the transfer portal on June 30, had been in contact with a list of schools that also included Oklahoma, Marquette, Texas Tech and St. John's, but Chris Holtmann's staff has prevailed in that recruiting battle, per Rothstein. His decision came minutes after Rothstein reported that Ohio State and Oklahoma were the two finalists.

