Commercial Filming For ‘Monster Energy’ Scheduled On Main Street In Santa Clarita

Commercial filming for Monster Energy is scheduled on Main Street in Santa Clarita next week, affecting parking in the surrounding area. Expected to take place at Placerita Liquor on the 24000 block of Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the production company has given notice that parking on Main Street, 8th Street and Railroad Avenue may be affected between Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 15, according to the City of Santa Clarita.