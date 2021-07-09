Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Commercial Filming For ‘Monster Energy’ Scheduled On Main Street In Santa Clarita

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial filming for Monster Energy is scheduled on Main Street in Santa Clarita next week, affecting parking in the surrounding area. Expected to take place at Placerita Liquor on the 24000 block of Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the production company has given notice that parking on Main Street, 8th Street and Railroad Avenue may be affected between Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 15, according to the City of Santa Clarita.

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Cars
Santa Clarita, CA
Entertainment
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
City
Newhall, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Energy#High Desert#Placerita Liquor#Live Nation Entertainment#Khts Fm#The Santa Clarita Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy