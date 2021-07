The 137th Annual Todd County Fair will be taking place July 15th- 18th in Long Prairie. The fun unofficially starts on Wednesday, July 14th with the 4-H horse show, and 4-H demonstrations. After that, the fair is in full swing. All weekend long there will be ticketed rides and armband specials for the Magel Carnival Midway. As always there is free parking, free admission, and free demos and events throughout the fair grounds.