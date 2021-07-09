Cancel
UK woman upset that abortion giant twisted her words to attack doctor providing abortion pill reversal

By Bridget Sielicki
Live Action News
A British woman is claiming that the abortion giant MSI Reproductive Choices UK (formerly known as Marie Stopes International) misrepresented her claims against a doctor who gave her the abortion pill reversal treatment. Daily Mail and Christianity Today are reporting that the woman, known only as Kate, had regrets after...

Live Action News

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

#Abortion#Pill#Uk#British#Msi Reproductive Choices#Daily Mail#Christianity Today#Gmc#General Medical Council
