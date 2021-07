We return back to the horror of 1974 once again as Mezco Toyz unveiled their newest Mezco Designer Series figure. Leatherface is on the hunt once again from the hit horror series, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre standing 6" tall with 10 points of articulation. This killer is ready to strike a pose with his iconic short sleeved collared shirt with tie outfit along with a cloth apron. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will come with two weapons with his trusty chainsaw, a hammer that can be held in his hand. This cannibal is highly detailed and ready for his next meal at your house, and Leatherface fans buy one for $50.00. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Leatherface MDS figure is set to release between Jan – March 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found located right here, and be sure to check out some of the other horror icons Mezco has also brought to life.