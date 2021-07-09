Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the " Company" or " Core One") is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq") to enhance the Company's investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company believes a Nasdaq listing (the " Listing") will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that would complement the Company's existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.