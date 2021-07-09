Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 7 days ago

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, current information as required by OTC Markets guidelines. No assurances can be provided that the filings will be completed or, when completed will be done timely to meet the OTC Markets Requirements, particularly in light of a 6 to 8 week period that the OTC Markets has indicated will be required to review the sufficiency of the filings.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Markets#Fusion#Otc#Napoleonville#La Accesswire July#Ifus Rrb#Company#Intl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Thermic Science Prepares to File the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments Ahead of Schedule, the September 2021 Deadline for Required Financials & Filings Will Bring the Company Current and in Compliance With the OTC Market Reporting Changes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its required compliance financials and reporting records to bring the company current and filed ahead of schedule for the September 2021 deadline for the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments changes.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $180.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. On April 14, 2021, the Company reported that its Board of Directors decided to cease...
Economybuffalonynews.net

1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible Debentures in order to Extend the Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an extraordinary meeting of holders of 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 ("Debentureholders"). The meeting details are as follows:. Date: August...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Core One Labs Announces Details Of Consolidation To Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the " Company" or " Core One") is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq") to enhance the Company's investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company believes a Nasdaq listing (the " Listing") will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that would complement the Company's existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.
BusinessBusiness Insider

EFH Holdings Inc., Reports Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) is reporting that at the July 15, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") a special resolution was approved to change the name of the Company to "ICPEI Holdings Inc." The name change is subject to standard regulatory approvals and will be effective upon the filing of Articles of Amendment. The TSXV stock symbol will be changed and the new symbol will be announced once Exchange approval is received.
Businessclevelandstar.com

Eco Equity Announces a 100% Equity Acquisition by Virtual Medical International Inc. (OTC Markets 'QEBR')

Acquisition Accelerates Operational Scaling and Adds Value to Vertically Integrated Portfolio of Companies. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Eco Equity Limited, a U.K. company with cultivation assets in Africa, will combine its operations with Virtual Medical International Inc., creating a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the lowest costs of production globally.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces the consolidation, effective July 15, 2021, of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the 'Consolidation'). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Range Energy Resources Inc. Announces Completion Of Acquisition Of EnviroGold Global (CAN) Ltd., Name Change And Conditional CSE Listing Approval

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (formerly, Range Energy Resources Inc.) ( CSE: RGO) (the " Company" or " EGGL") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced business combination (the " Transaction") where it changed its name from "Range Energy Resources Inc." to "EnviroGold Global Limited" (" EGGL"), and then acquired EnviroGold Global (CAN) Ltd. (" EnviroGold Global").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Janus International Announces New Service Offering, 'Facilitate'

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) ("Janus"), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, today announced its newest service offering, Facilitate, to complement the company's suite of self-storage solutions. Led by industry veteran, David Alexander, and a team of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wealth Closes Third Tranche of $3,900,000 Strategic Investment and Extends Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), reports, pursuant to its news releases dated June 21, 2021, May 25, 2021 and June 11, 2021, that they have closed a third tranche of the Placement. On July 14, 2021, the Company issued an additional 2,250,000 units for gross proceeds of $675,000.00. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") at $0.30 and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per share.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q2 2021 Production

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company') today announced preliminary second quarter 2021 production results. 9,685 gold equivalent ounces ('Au eq oz') sold, inclusive of 5,697 gold ounces ('Au oz') and 270,321 silver ounces ('Ag oz'),. 365 tonnes of payable copper,
BusinessBusiness Insider

GoldCann International Inc. Announces Engineering Agreement With Hybrid Tech, LLC

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract arrangement with Hybrid Tech, LLC ("Hybrid Tech"), a global leader in the design and construction of cannabis extraction facilities. Work will begin immediately on the feasibility and engineering specifications of the Company's 40,000 sq. ft. extraction, processing and packaging facility that will manufacture cannabis products for the Mexican retail market.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Centene Establishes Positive Coverage For MIS SI Joint Fusion Including The Triangular IFuse Implant System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, announced today that Centene Corporation has established a positive coverage policy for minimally invasive SI joint fusion. The new Centene policy considers...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Announces Centene Establishes Positive Coverage for MIS SI Joint Fusion including the Triangular iFuse Implant System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, announced today that Centene Corporation has established a positive coverage policy for minimally invasive SI joint fusion.
Businessdallassun.com

StageZero Life Sciences Announces New Ticker Symbol for OTC Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021/ StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that effective July 8, 2021 the Company has a new ticker symbol on the OTC Markets in the US. The Company's securities can now be found under the symbol 'SZLSF'.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hemp, Inc. Announces New President

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has announced today that it has appointed James Hancock as the President of the Company. Hancock replaced Craig Perlowin who resigned from Hemp, Inc. in order to spend more time with his family and focus on other interests outside the hemp industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy