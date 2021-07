When Jarrod Ramos’s younger sister took the stand this week to testify in his sanity trial, she said it was the first time she had seen her brother in person in seven years. Of their immediate family, Michelle Jeans said Ramos had kept in touch with her the longest, sharing updates on his poker-playing hobby, sending postcards from his nine-month hike on the Appalachian Trail and sometimes joining her at concerts or movies. But Jeans said Ramos also sent her emails about the harassment charges he faced from a high school classmate. And he ranted for hours by phone, Jeans testified, about his fixation with the legal fight against the woman’s supporters, including the author of a column in the Capital newspaper.