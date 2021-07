Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake wear masks as they get on a bus after their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Now's the time for students 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Utah pediatricians said Friday. (Scott G Winterton,Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Now's the time for students 12 and older to get vaccinated againstCOVID-19 so they can be fully immunized before school starts, a pair of Utah pediatricians said Friday, urging parents who have doubts about the shots to talk to their family doctors to clear up any misinformation.