An honor to work with New Canaan Town Clerk Claudia Weber

At the tail end of what law professors often refer to as the constitutional Revolution of 1937, the Supreme Court devoted a long footnote to identifying the circumstances under which courts should and should not be skeptical of laws passed by democratically elected legislatures. As Justice Harlan Fiske Stone wrote for the majority in United States v.Carolene Products Co. in 1938, the three types of laws potentially worthy of heightened scrutiny were those that ran afoul of express constitutional protections; those that tended to discriminate against "discrete and insular minorities"; and "legislation which restricts those political processes which can ordinarily be expected to bring about repeal of undesirable legislation." The thread tying these categories together is democracy. The Constitution trumps democratic preferences in the first two categories; in the third, the concern is that the policy preferences at issue are not really those of the majority.