The Witcher 3 Will Get Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is often lauded as not only one of the best RPGs of all time but one of the best games of all time. The story of Geralt of Rivia as he tries to find Ciri, the people he encounters on the way, and the tough decisions required to succeed in your mission is an incredible gaming experience. I know that when I finished The Witcher 3 and its two incredible DLC stories, I cried a little bit because I didn't want to say goodbye but now we all have an excuse to go and revisit The Continent as the next-gen update for the game will add in some new content.