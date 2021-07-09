Cancel
Video Games

The Witcher 3 Will Get Free DLC Inspired By The Netflix Show

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced today, The Witcher 3 will be getting new free DLC inspired by the popular Netflix show as part of the next-gen upgrade coming later this year. The next-gen port of The Witcher 3 was first announced in September of last year. The upgraded version will include ray tracing and faster load times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. CD Projekt Red is also working with fans and modders to bring some popular community enhancements and improvements to the next-gen version, too.

