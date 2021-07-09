Austin City budget priorities to be discussed by the council

(Gerry Hanan/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will release the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Councilmember Kathie Tovo (District 9) said that despite the COVID-19 aid, the budget will be tight due to state-imposed revenue caps, according to KVUE.

This year, Gov. Greg Abbott passed legislation that would give cities financial penalties for cutting police budgets.

The Austin City Council recessed in June for six weeks to prepare for the budget priorities.

Issues council members hope to see in the proposal include homelessness, expanding broadband access, food insecurity, support for healthcare workers, regional participation in clean air quality efforts, among others.

After the budget proposal is announced, citizens will be able to give input during the budget work sessions.

The community input meetings will be held July 22 and July 29. Some city council members will host their own town halls including Tovo for District 9 on July 19. The budget deadline is Aug.1.

The next budget will take effect Oct. 1.