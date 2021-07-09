For many, entering a particular university or college is a decision for life. And indeed, the choice of a higher education institution, more than often, influences the person’s career path and, thus, their life in many other aspects. Yet, to enter the right school, one must know which one to enroll in the first place. While this seems like a rather obvious issue with a few obvious solutions, things are not so easy. Choosing a college or university requires some serious criteria, defining which is definitely not the easiest feat to handle.