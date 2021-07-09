This x10
It's amazing that VT is competitive in non-revs given low amount of aid they can offer. And really just in general for VA schools. It was obvious right away going through the college recruiting/selection process there is not much $$$ out there. Both of my kids went to private schools with far, far better academic aid packages to stack with the athletic scholarships. There are a lot of just general students paying full price at VT who could be going elsewhere for a lot less.virginiatech.sportswar.com
