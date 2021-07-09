Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

This x10

By Happy Dog Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's amazing that VT is competitive in non-revs given low amount of aid they can offer. And really just in general for VA schools. It was obvious right away going through the college recruiting/selection process there is not much $$$ out there. Both of my kids went to private schools with far, far better academic aid packages to stack with the athletic scholarships. There are a lot of just general students paying full price at VT who could be going elsewhere for a lot less.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

West Virginia Top Target Makes His Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Shawn Miller, a 6’1 190 pound three star wide receiver out of Bradenton, Florida, made his college decision on his personal social media account. Miller is ranked as the 69th best wide receiver in the nation and 63rd ranked prospect in the state of...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Oklahoma City, OKoccc.edu

Class FAQs

Will all classes that were previously scheduled on campus be moved online?. Most of our lecture-based courses will be moved to an online format, but some hands-on courses, simulations, and labs will continue to have a face-to-face component. Your instructor will contact you with specific information about your course. Will...
CollegesPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Right College or University

For many, entering a particular university or college is a decision for life. And indeed, the choice of a higher education institution, more than often, influences the person’s career path and, thus, their life in many other aspects. Yet, to enter the right school, one must know which one to enroll in the first place. While this seems like a rather obvious issue with a few obvious solutions, things are not so easy. Choosing a college or university requires some serious criteria, defining which is definitely not the easiest feat to handle.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
MLBsportswar.com

Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
College Sportssportswar.com

Bring it!

*Edit* CONFIRMED: We will draw Memphis first in the Preseason NIT -- DoYouLiftHokies 07/15/2021 12:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Basketballsportswar.com

Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.
College Sportssportswar.com

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Kan. earmarks $15M in emergency education funds for early literacy

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Department of Education is setting aside $15 million in funding for a literacy initiative intended to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will allow Kansas teachers to receive specialized training in the science of reading through the Language Essentials for Teachers of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy