Sports

I will be there. Seats in UM alumni section with SO.

By AtlantaHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Just got my tickets for Nov 20th down here in Miami Gardens!! -- Hokie 4 MG 07/07/2021 8:23PM. I will be there. Seats in UM alumni section with SO. ** -- AtlantaHokie 07/09/2021 10:06AM. I will be there with you- was there 2 years ago in a scUM section

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Sportssportswar.com

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
College Sportstigernet.com

I was there sitting in the Wolfpack Club section with one

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a t Read Update »
College Sportssouthdadenewsleader.com

UM Athletics Summer Update

Coach Katie Meier enters her 21st year as a head coach and 17that UM with high expectations for the upcoming season. Anthony Fitzroy has been promoted to assistant head coach replacing Octavia Blue who left for the head coach position at Kennesaw State.Former Hurricane and WNBA star Shenise Johnson has moved up to assistant coach and Beth Dunkenberger brings her years of experience at Va Tech , Tulane , Wake Forest and UF to Coral Gables as an assistant coach.
College SportsCollege Football News

Hot Seat Coach Rankings For Every Power Five Team: 21 For 2021 College Football Topics, No. 14

20 for 2021 College Football Topics, No. 14: The coaching hot seat rankings for all of the Power Five teams. What’s the hot seat status of all the Power Five head coaches?. Being on a hot seat isn’t just about whether or not a head coach needs to win a football game or have a big season to keep the job. That’s obviously the biggest part of staying hired, but it’s about pressure, too.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Softball Dawgs add national JuCo player of the year

Mississippi State is looking to retool the roster in hopes of building on last year's NCAA softball tournament berth. Those efforts have been buoyed by the signing of national junior college player of the year Shea Moreno. A native of Sacramento, California, Moreno spent her freshman year of 2019 as a redshirt freshman at UCLA. After some soul searching and discussions with her family, the talented infielder elected to take the junior college route towards her major college softball dreams.
South Carolina StatePosted by
247Sports

Look Northwestern has a Top25 recruiting class

Northwestern secured another big commitment on Saturday night when Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield edge rusher Anto Saka announced his pledge to Pat Fitzgerald and his staff. Saka’s verbal to the Wildcats saw the program rise to No. 21 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, No. 5 in the Big Ten, No. 1 in the Big Ten West and No. 4 in the league when looking at average ranking per commit.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Where is T_I_P and our tennis updates???

Https://clemsontigers.com/liu-wins-ita-summer-circuit-plans-gonzalez-wins-mens-open-event/. CLEMSON, S.C.- Yizhou Liu, Jorge Plans Gonzalez and Daniel Labrador all competed in a tournament this past weekend and saw great success. Liu did not drop a set on his way to victory at an ITA Summer Circuit tournament at NC State. Daniel Labrador competed in the same tournament and advanced to the semifinals by defeating the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. Jorge Plans Gonzalez also won a Men’s Open event in Barcelona, Spain to wrap up a great weekend of offseason play for the Tigers. For complete coverage of the Clemson Men’s Tennis team, follow @Clemsonmtennis on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
College Sports247Sports

UNC Commitment Will Shaver Planning to Enroll Early

As of a week ago, Will Shaver planned to spend his final year of high school playing at a prep school. The North Carolina commitment said he had identified three potential national destinations and intended to visit each this summer before making his choice. But then UNC called with a new possibility: what if he enrolled in college in January? It was an option Shaver couldn't resist.
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

It's hard to believe but we are officially under 50 days until the start of the 2021 college football season. At this time of year, predictions are being made for win totals, game-by-game odds, and so on. The ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) recently released its initial predictions for each team.
Baseballsportswar.com

So in 2019-2020 good tickets were $550 per seat for 19 games so $29 per

So in 2019-2020 good tickets were $550 per seat for 19 games so $29 per -- UTPr0sim 07/08/2021 8:00PM. Season tickets for the best seats in 2021-2022 will be $600/each. -- nvpbrown 07/08/2021 8:09PM. 15 is a good number to work with/analyze......that could change but -- VTScoop 07/09/2021 10:28AM. Well...
College Sportssportswar.com

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Sportssportswar.com

Four UCLA players on Olympic softball team

There shouldn't be any doubt that the Hokies were in tough against UCLA in the super regional. But here are some more facts about just how good the Bruins were. Pitcher Rachel Garcia and utilily Bubba Nickles played against the Hokies, and are on the USA Olympic softball team. In addition, there are two UCLA alumni on the team: pitcher/first base Ally Carda and infielder Delaney Spaulding.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland basketball recruiting: Terps targeting Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams

Mark Turgeon's search for a player to replace Aaron Wiggins on Maryland basketball's roster has landed on one of the top remaining prospects in the transfer portal. Maryland is one of four teams involved with Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams, according to Jon Rothstein, who Tweeted: "Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs: Arkansas, Maryland, Florida, Western Kentucky."
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Four-star wing Tyler Nickel schedules Iowa basketball official visit

Iowa basketball has one top-100 prospect committed in the 2022 class in Brewster Academy four-star point guard Dasonte Bowen. The Hawkeyes are hoping to add more in this cycle and one of the top targets on the board is Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham four-star forward Tyler Nickel. On Saturday, 247Sports confirmed that Nickel is scheduled to take an official visit to Iowa City the weekend of Sept. 17-19.
Sportssportswar.com

FWIW Vandy has only won 2 national titles in bowling

It looks like Nebraska has the most titles with 6. MD-Eastern Shore has 3 titles. Fairleigh Dickinson and Stephen F. Austin have 2 titles each. While McKendree (a DII or DIII school) and Sam Houston State have only 1 title.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Pitt in the Top 10 for four-star DB

Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee named his Top 10 schools and Pitt made the cut. The other nine schools are Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Pitt, UCF, Arkansas, and Indiana. https://247sports.com/player/kayin-lee-46101683/

