I will be there. Seats in UM alumni section with SO.

Https://clemsontigers.com/liu-wins-ita-summer-circuit-plans-gonzalez-wins-mens-open-event/. CLEMSON, S.C.- Yizhou Liu, Jorge Plans Gonzalez and Daniel Labrador all competed in a tournament this past weekend and saw great success. Liu did not drop a set on his way to victory at an ITA Summer Circuit tournament at NC State. Daniel Labrador competed in the same tournament and advanced to the semifinals by defeating the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. Jorge Plans Gonzalez also won a Men’s Open event in Barcelona, Spain to wrap up a great weekend of offseason play for the Tigers. For complete coverage of the Clemson Men’s Tennis team, follow @Clemsonmtennis on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
