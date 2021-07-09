Cancel
Glad to see the upgrades. But if we can play Davidson, Dayton, & St. Bonnie

By Gobbler Guru
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we're gonna play decent A-10 teams, playing state teams would result in even more fan interest. Particularly road games in the most densely populated areas of the state, where a lot of VT fans live. :)

virginiatech.sportswar.com

#Gmu#Vcu
College Sports
Sports
NBA

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
NBA

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
College Sports
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
College Sports
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis, Tar Heels tracking rising seven-footer

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program checked in on a rising seven-footer in the class of 2022 on Friday. The Tar Heels’ 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, features a pair of 6-foot-9-inch centers and a rising 4-star point guard in Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble. It’s the composition of their three-man class that makes it all the more interesting that Davis took time to watch seven-foot center Vince Iwuchukwu at the Peach Jam on Friday.
Maryland State

Maryland football is so bad

If you google “Maryland football” you get the Terps’ soccer schedule. Maryland does have a good QB. It’ll be interesting to watch West Virginia open their season against the Terps.
Ohio State

Former Ohio State football player can’t stay out of spotlight

Jun 15, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) participates in drills during minicamp held at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Former Ohio State football player Dwayne Haskins is in the news again, this time as a victim. No matter the circumstances, he just...
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Coaching Staff Out for Rising 2022 Prospect Dom Barlow

Jeff Capel and his staff have been in on 2022 forward Dom Barlow for quite a while and have targeted him as a player that they’d like to bring into their Class of 2022. The question now is will getting in early with this rising prospect end up paying off for the Panthers in the end because it appears Barlow’s recruitment is about to skyrocket.
Oregon State

Ranking Oregon's toughest game of the 2021 football season

Oregon's 2021 football season is inching closer to its commencement. We're now 50 days from Oregon's opening game of the season against Fresno State on Sept. 4. The Ducks will play nine Pac-12 games, as they do in every traditional season, five of those games will be played at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will also play three non-league games, highlighted by a trip to Columbus to face the defending national runner-up Ohio State Buckeyes.
Basketball

Aggie MBB freshmen, Kyle Duke, to play for Team Canada

As many in the basketball community know, Canada has been bursting at the seems with basketball talent in the last ten years. Canada has produced the likes of Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Cory Joseph, and Trey Lyles. But now Team Canada has added an Aggie to the mix. 21-22 North...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

After rookie season in bubble, the Sky’s Ruthy Hebard glad to play on home court

Ruthy Hebard’s second season in the WNBA has been an adjustment. The Sky’s 2020 first-round draft pick arrived in Chicago after playing in Turkey and didn’t know where Wintrust Arena was. Her understanding of the city and even some of the standard happenings in the league are more in line with a player in her rookie season. It’s the result of her first year in the league being played in the WNBA bubble in Florida.
College Sports

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
NBA

'We can really build on something,' Poeltl sees new leadership role, expanding his game

SAN ANTONIO - Should the San Antonio Spurs see their veteran players exit the team next season, center Jakob Poeltl is ready to fill the void. In an interview with Austria's APA, Poelt says that last season he experienced a change in his role beyond x's and o's. He says he had a bigger voice in the group and is looking to improve in that area of his game.
Manor, TX

TCU looking at Manor's Ochaun Mathis to take charge on defense during 2021 season

ARLINGTON — When Ochaun Mathis stepped up to a podium at AT&T Stadium on July 14, he did so as both a TCU football player and a moderator. During most of the breakout sessions at the Big 12 media days, journalists would shout questions over one another and jostle for the attention of the player or coach being interviewed. But early in his 30-minute session, Mathis seemed to tire of this exercise.
Virginia State

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
College Sports

UNC Basketball: Who will be the next Cam Johnson?

When the North Carolina Tar Heels landed graduate transfer Cam Johnson in 2017, it was a new approach for the UNC program. In just a few years after Johnson’s transfer, this new approach will become a standard recruiting strategy with the introduction of the one-time transfer rule. Rather than just graduate transfers making an immediate impact, all players that take advantage of the one-time transfer rule can continue their careers at a new school without missing a beat.
Sports

Four UCLA players on Olympic softball team

There shouldn't be any doubt that the Hokies were in tough against UCLA in the super regional. But here are some more facts about just how good the Bruins were. Pitcher Rachel Garcia and utilily Bubba Nickles played against the Hokies, and are on the USA Olympic softball team. In addition, there are two UCLA alumni on the team: pitcher/first base Ally Carda and infielder Delaney Spaulding.

