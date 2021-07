On one hand, we've got a once-in-a-generation tight end prospect in Kyle Pitts. Pitts managed an extraordinary 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his 32 games at the University of Florida, the former setting a school record for a tight end. He became the first tight end in 43 years to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era (1967 forward), when the Atlanta Falcons selected him fourth overall in the NFL draft, so it's no surprise that there is plenty of excitement surrounding him in fantasy leagues.