A State of Mind: Mental health resources available for underserved groups

There are several important dialogues, movements and shifts happening now across the social landscape of our country. Many of these conversations are focused on the rights and freedoms of historically disenfranchised groups, including women, LGBTQ+, African Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and others. And perhaps now more than ever, both in numbers and in loudness of voice, people from all backgrounds are showing up in support of these important groups. From Pride parades to Black Lives Matter protests, women’s marches to rallies protecting Indigenous lands, people are coming together across cultures, races, ethnicities, religions, genders, sexualities and more in support of one another.