Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

A State of Mind: Mental health resources available for underserved groups

By Bryan Busch
thegazette.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several important dialogues, movements and shifts happening now across the social landscape of our country. Many of these conversations are focused on the rights and freedoms of historically disenfranchised groups, including women, LGBTQ+, African Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and others. And perhaps now more than ever, both in numbers and in loudness of voice, people from all backgrounds are showing up in support of these important groups. From Pride parades to Black Lives Matter protests, women’s marches to rallies protecting Indigenous lands, people are coming together across cultures, races, ethnicities, religions, genders, sexualities and more in support of one another.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Mental Illness#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Counselor#Lgbtq#African Americans#Native Americans#Asian Americans#Indigenous#Pflag Cedar Rapids#Tanager Place#Lgbtq Youth Center#The Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy