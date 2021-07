If you have entered here it is because you want to know how to add emojis and stickers on your server from Discord. Expressing yourself with memes and gifs is fun, but emoticons are already part of our written language. That they were here to stay is something we already knew, but in recent years we have seen an outbreak of emoji collections with which to express ourselves in thousands of ways: reactions, sensations, thoughts, feelings, joy, anger, surprise … Fun.