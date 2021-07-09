reMarkable 2 Review: Paper Meets the 21st Century

Print, scan, and copy everyday documents with the HP ENVY 6455e All-in-One Printer. Suitable for at-home or office use, it features Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless functioning without cords. In fact, the integrated app allows you to remotely print, scan, and copy from your smartphone using the HP Smart app. Best of all, this app eliminates steps in repetitive tasks thanks to the customizable shortcuts. Moreover, this device provides a print speed of 7 ppm to minimize delays and support a busy workday. And HP advises up to 400 prints per month for consistent performance and longevity, making it great for a busy office. Compact yet functional, this printer has the capacity to hold up to 100 sheets in its tray. And the output tray can handle up to 25 sheets. Whether you want to print creative projects or family documents, the HP ENVY 6455e All-in-One Printer is a must-have.