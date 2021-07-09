Area cinemas find solace in fewer restrictions, resurgence in audience

The 21st Annual Bay Harbor Arts Festival will take place July 23-24 on the grounds of the tony community on Lake Michigan, just south of Petoskey. The festival opens at 4pm Friday afternoon for its preview night, an opportunity for visitors and patrons to stroll the artists’ booths until 8pm, enjoy jazz music by the Katherine Ryan Trio, and catch the sun setting over Little Traverse Bay. The festival opens again Saturday at 10am, with booths open until 6pm. Live music by Plumville Project will be featured from 1pm to 4pm. With booths set up on the streets as well as along the waterfront, it is one of the most attractive and airy venues for art shows in the region. Kids are welcome as well, with free Bay Harbor coloring books available. A caricature artist and hair wrap/braiding artist will also be on hand to add fun for kids of all ages.