Petoskey, MI

Area cinemas find solace in fewer restrictions, resurgence in audience

Petoskey News-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was seemingly business as usual for the Petoskey Cinema on Wednesday, July 7 as droves of people created out-the-door lines for tickets and concessions. However, over the last year that wasn't always the case — largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a very tough time for us...

www.petoskeynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Petoskey Cinema#Michigan Cinemas#Charlevoix Cinema Iii#The Lyric Theater
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

Art-minded Charlevoix resident creates a Venetian tradition

Venetian Festival volunteers are the unsung heroes of Charlevoix's largest summer event. Inordinate amounts of planning, preparation and execution go on behind the scenes to successfully execute the 10-day extravaganza (a seemingly unending lineup of live music events, fireworks, carnival rides and more). Long-time Charlevoix resident Anne Golski is one...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

A Comforting Chat With the Developer of Solace Dreams

One of the greatest things about the world of horror gaming is the amount of passion it elicits from its devotees. From mods to whole games, time and again you only need to dig a little bit to find inspiring examples of horror fans putting in hours of dedication to create something unique.
Books & Literaturetricornernews.com

Solace, Fun and Community from Books

The popular Art Wall at the D.M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Conn., features diverse and interesting shows that almost never have anything to do with books. In the modern world, libraries aren’t exclusively all about the printed word any longer anyway — but the new show of art at the library does tie together literary and visual art.
Petoskey, MInorthernexpress.com

Art Festival at Bay Harbor July 23–24

The 21st Annual Bay Harbor Arts Festival will take place July 23-24 on the grounds of the tony community on Lake Michigan, just south of Petoskey. The festival opens at 4pm Friday afternoon for its preview night, an opportunity for visitors and patrons to stroll the artists’ booths until 8pm, enjoy jazz music by the Katherine Ryan Trio, and catch the sun setting over Little Traverse Bay. The festival opens again Saturday at 10am, with booths open until 6pm. Live music by Plumville Project will be featured from 1pm to 4pm. With booths set up on the streets as well as along the waterfront, it is one of the most attractive and airy venues for art shows in the region. Kids are welcome as well, with free Bay Harbor coloring books available. A caricature artist and hair wrap/braiding artist will also be on hand to add fun for kids of all ages.
Harbor Springs, MIPetoskey News-Review

U.P. author to make appearances in Sault, Harbor Springs

Sugar Island author Angeline Boulley will be visiting Sault Ste. Marie and Harbor Spring to talk with readers about her young adult thriller, “Firekeeper’s Daughter.”. Boulley will be participating in a book discussion and signing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Island Books and Crafts, located at 101 E. Portage Ave. in the Sault. Boulley is staying in the Sault from Friday to Monday.
Indian River, MIPetoskey News-Review

Indian River Summerfest returns

INDIAN RIVER — This summer has been busy for Northern Michigan with a slew of events returning, and Indian River isn't excluded from the fun. Indian River's Summerfest has returned — officially kicking off Thursday, July 15 — with four days of family-friendly fun. "It's really a traditional summer festival...
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

150 years ago: Charlevoix's master wagon maker

One hundred fifty years ago, the July 15, 1871 Charlevoix Sentinel reported that “D.C. Nettleton is finishing up his wagon factory. When completed this building will be an ornament to the village.”. It is not known where master wagon maker Nettleton, who was the sparkplug behind the opening of our...
Bay View, MIPetoskey News-Review

60 years of hospitality: Stafford's reaches milestone anniversary

In the early 1960s, Stafford Smith’s summer job in Bay View would bring some fortuitous circumstances for him. While in college, Smith worked summers at the Bay View Inn, a property dating back to 1886. At the end of his senior year, the hotel’s then-owner Roy Heath brought him back as an assistant manager for the 1960 season. It was during that stint that he would meet Janice Johnson, who worked that summer as a hostess at the hotel and would become his wife the following year.
TravelPort Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Disney magic extends to arrival home

Well, we have returned from the most magical place on Earth. And — please don’t kill me Disney fans — I think the most magical thing was returning home. Now, to be clear, we had a fantastic time. But a week after returning, I still have sore muscles, a sunburn, brain fog and a very angry Apple watch that tells me five times a day how I am falling behind last week’s steps.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Petoskey's Art in the Park returns this weekend

PETOSKEY — More than 100 artists from around the country will once again converge on Petoskey's Pennsylvania Park this weekend for the Art in the Park show. The event took one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is ready to again take over the park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

Charlevoix's Venetian Festival returns, kicks off this weekend

CHARLEVOIX — One of Charlevoix's staple events is returning this weekend after a one-year hiatus. The Venetian Festival is back in full force and officially kicks off on Saturday, July 17 with a week full of carnival rides and games, live music, athletic competitions, fireworks and more. "We really attempted...

