Netherlands reimposes COVID restrictions as Delta variant cases surge

By Oriana Gonzalez
The Dutch government on Friday announced that it will reimpose coronavirus restrictions amid a surge of new cases, largely driven by the Delta variant. Driving the news: The government said that most "infections have occurred in nightlife settings and parties with high numbers of people," which can be a risk for the country's unvaccinated population.

