Hinsdale police blotter: $1,500 bike stolen off South Washington St. rack

The following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Paul F. Arthurs, 55, of the 800 block of Redstable Way, Oak Brook, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, and stopping or standing on roadway on 55th Street & Madison Street at 6:28 p.m., July 3, Arthurs was observed by police slumped over at the wheel in traffic.