Shark Week is back! 14 jawsome specials we want to see

By Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
 8 days ago

Shark Week, one of TV’s biggest summer events, is back for its 33rd year and runs from July 11-18. Organizers promise a record 45 hours of programming on the Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming platform. They say the fin-tastic barrage will feature “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more.

