Sportsman's Club to provide hunter education/safety program on July 24

GAYLORD — The Northland Sportsmen’s Club will host a Hunter Education Field Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 24. The instructional program will take place at the club site,1592 Old Alba Road in Gaylord. This is a necessary requirement to complete the hunter education/hunter safety program if you have taken the online class and have your certificate. This is also the last step in the home study program if you have completed the chapter reviews in the workbook. There is no fee for this program.