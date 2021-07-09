TikTok Will Now Automatically Remove Videos That Break the Rules

TikTok videos aren’t what you would call long, but sometimes you might want to skip a few seconds ahead — especially now that the videos can be up to three minutes long. Or you may have a favorite moment that you want to replay, over and over and over. Either way, TikTok has recently added a way to go forward and back on its videos. (Note: it’s possible that this feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet; if you don’t yet have it yet, it should arrive soon.)