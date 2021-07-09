TikTok Will Now Automatically Remove Videos That Break the Rules
TikTok is taking an automated approach to content moderation. The platform will now automatically remove videos that violate TikTok's Community Guidelines. In a post on the TikTok Newsroom, TikTok announced its efforts to make content removal more efficient. Previously, videos on TikTok passed through an initial filter that checked whether the video violated any of TikTok's guidelines. If a video was flagged, a TikTok safety team member would review it and then decide whether or not to remove it.www.makeuseof.com
