Assassin’s Creed has been Ubisoft’s biggest flagship franchise for pretty much as long as been around, and given how valuable it is to the company, it goes without saying that they’re always thinking of ways to ensure its consistent growth, especially from a commercial perspective. And say what you will about Ubisoft, but so far, those decisions have worked out very well for them. Back in 2009, Assassin’s Creed 2 elevated the formula of its predecessor and established an open world structure that would be aped by others in the industry for a decade, until Breath of the Wild came along and provided another new open world structure for others to ape.