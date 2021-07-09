Monster Trucks BACK In Casper July 10
When the Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo is in town EVERYONE turns into a kid. Rides, Food, Games, Exhibits, Rodeo, Parade and MONSTER TRUCKS!. It doesn't matter your age, gender, education level or financial situation...when you're watching large destructive 10,000 pounds trucks doing donuts and crushing cars we're ALL kids again. The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will put on 2 BIG shows of that exact action in Casper on Saturday July 10th at 1:30 and 7:30 on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.kisscasper.com
