Monster Trucks BACK In Casper July 10

We are coming up on the main days of the Greene County Fair, with the start of the grandstand entertainment tomorrow. To begin Friday in the morning will be the sheep and little lamb show in the show ring at 8am, followed by the beef pen of three judging at 9, also in the show ring. In the afternoon there will be the goat and goat kid show at 2:30pm in the show ring, followed by the pet show in Clover Hall at 4. The 4-H fashion show will take place right after the pet show at 5pm, along with a barbecue meal at 5:30pm, featuring the Town and Country Band.