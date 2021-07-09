Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

NF-κB–dependent IRF1 activation programs cDC1 dendritic cells to drive antitumor immunity

By Ghita Ghislat, Ammar S. Cheema, Elodie Baudoin, Christophe Verthuy, Pedro J. Ballester, Karine Crozat, Noudjoud Attaf, Chuang Dong, Pierre Milpied, Bernard Malissen, Nathalie Auphan-Anezin, Thien P. Vu Manh, Marc Dalod, Toby Lawrence, toby.lawrence@kcl.ac.uk
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Conventional type 1 dendritic cells (cDC1s) perform specialized roles in antitumor immunity by processing and presenting tumor antigens that prime tumor-specific T cell responses. Using a mouse model of immunogenic tumor growth and single-cell transcriptomics, Ghislat et al. demonstrate that cDC1s require NF-κB signaling for their intratumoral maturation into antitumoral cDC1s capable of recruiting and activating tumor-specific T cells. IKKβ controlled the expression of IRF1, a transcription factor regulating interferon-mediated gene expression, and loss of either factor in cDC1 impaired their maturation and antitumoral immunity. These results highlight key molecular pathways involved in the development of full-fledged cDC1 capable of stimulating antitumoral T cell responses and suggest potential therapeutic targets for improving intratumoral DC function.

immunology.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dendritic Cells#Tumor#Irf1#Nf B#T Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cancer vaccines based on resected tumors from patients have gained great interest as an individualized cancer treatment strategy. However, eliciting a robust therapeutic effect with personalized vaccines remains a challenge because of the weak immunogenicity of autologous tumor antigens. Utilizing exogenous prokaryotic constituents that act as adjuvants to enhance immunogenicity is a promising strategy to overcome this limitation. However, nonspecific stimulation of the immune system may elicit an undesirable immunopathological state. To specifically trigger sufficient antitumor reactivity without notable adverse effects, we developed an antigen and adjuvant codelivery nanoparticle vaccine based on Escherichia coli cytoplasmic membranes (EMs) and tumor cell membranes (TMs) from resected autologous tumor tissue. Introduction of the EM into the hybrid membrane nanoparticle vaccines (HM-NPs) induced dendritic cell maturation, thus activating splenic T cells. HM-NPs showed efficacy in immunogenic CT26 colon and 4T1 breast tumor mouse models and also efficiently induced tumor regression in B16-F10 melanoma and EMT6 breast tumor mouse models. Furthermore, HM-NPs provoked a strong tumor-specific immune response, which not only extended postoperative animal survival but also conferred long-term protection (up to 3 months) against tumor rechallenge in a CT26 colon tumor mouse model. Specific depletion of different immune cell populations revealed that CD8+ T and NK cells were crucial to the vaccine-elicited tumor regression. Individualized autologous tumor antigen vaccines based on effective activation of the innate immune system by bacterial cytoplasmic membranes hold great potential for personalized treatment of postoperative patients with cancer.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Pharmacological Activation of p53 Boosts Immune Response against Tumors

Scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published a paper (“Pharmacological activation of p53 triggers viral mimicry response thereby abolishing tumor immune evasion and promoting anti-tumor immunity”) in Cancer Discovery showing how pharmacological activation of the protein p53 boosts the immune response against tumors. The results can be of significance to the development of new combination therapies that will give more cancer patients access to immunotherapy, according to the research team.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

ALS: Study Shows Role of Brain’s Immune Cells

Summary: Hyperactive microglia immune cells may play a significant role in the development of ALS, researchers report. Hyperactive immune cells in the brain may play a role in the early development of the neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and a form of dementia that strikes younger people, according to a study conducted by investigators from Cedars-Sinai and published in the journal Neuron.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
ScienceScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerScience Now

OAS1/RNase L executes RIG-I ligand–dependent tumor cell apoptosis

There is increasing interest in developing cancer immunotherapies that target the innate immune pathways regulating cytokine production and cell death, but the interplay between these two closely connected processes is not well understood. In mouse and human cancer cell lines, Boehmer et al. demonstrate that cytokine production and apoptosis induced by retinoic acid–inducible gene I (RIG-I) ligands, including 5′-triphosphate RNA (3p-RNA), are two separable events in which RIG-I is required for production of type I interferon but not execution of apoptosis. Mass spectrometry and loss-of-function assays showed that 3p-RNA directly activates OAS1 and RNase L, which promoted translational arrest and depletion of antiapoptotic MCL-1. These results demonstrate that RIG-I–mediated apoptosis involves priming and effector stages, reminiscent of inflammasome activation, both of which could serve as potential targets for cancer immunotherapy.
Boston, MAEurekAlert

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

BOSTON - Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Chemists found an effective remedy for "aged" brain diseases

Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes of "aged" brain diseases - an excess of so-called amyloid structures that accumulate in the human brain with age. The essence of the study was published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Experts from the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Ural Federal University (UrFU) took part in the study.
CancerPhys.org

Osmium activation in cancer cells

Cancer is a complex disease, and as such, there is no single way to tackle it. While cancer treatments are evolving toward personalized procedures, in most cases, standard chemotherapy treatments are still required. In chemotherapy, platinum drugs such as cisplatin (approved 42 years ago by FDA) are used, killing both cancerous and healthy cells and causing unwanted sided effects. In this regard, there is plenty of room for improvement for clinical treatments.
Sciencetargetedonc.com

ARO-HIF2 Shows Signals of Activity, Safety in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

ARO-HIF2, an investigational tumor-targeting medicine utilizing the Targeted RNAi molecule platform from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., may be a safe and effective treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. ARO-HIF2, an investigational tumor-targeting medicine utilizing the Targeted RNAi molecule (TRiM) platform from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., may be a safe...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New method expands view into activity of single cells

Researchers have devised a way to multiply by more than ten-fold the accessible details of gene activity in individual cells. It's a big leap in the effort to understand cancer development, brain function, immunity and other biological processes driven by the complex interactions of multitudes of different cell types. Organs...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines.

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines involves G2/M cell cycle arrest, mitochondrial apoptosis and inhibition of cell migration and invasion. Abstract Source:. J BUON. 2021 Mar-Apr;26(2):641. PMID: 34077025. Abstract Author(s):. Chunyang Xing, Yuzhu Zhang, Rong Su, Ronghuan Wu. Article Affiliation:. Chunyang Xing. Abstract:. Retraction of: 'Anticancer...
CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data On STAT3 Degraders Showing Antitumor Activity In STAT3 Mutant And Wild-Type Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma At 13th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

Data demonstrate Kymera's ability to degrade mutant and wild-type STAT3, a traditionally "undruggable" target, and the broad therapeutic potential for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma subtypes with aberrant STAT3 activation. Kymera anticipates IND submission for STAT3 degrader KT-333 in 4Q 2021, and if cleared, initiation of Phase 1 trial...
ScienceScience Daily

How an unfolding protein can induce programmed cell death

The death of cells is well regulated. If it occurs too much, it can cause degenerative diseases. Too little, and cells can become tumours. Mitochondria, the power plants of cells, play a role in this programmed cell death. Scientists from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and the University of Pittsburgh (U.S.) have obtained new insights in how mitochondria receive the signal to self-destruct. Their results were published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Research identifies cadre of immune cells that sculpt inhibitory neurons to regulate brain wiring

From the bark of a puppy to the patter of rain against the window, our brains receive countless signals every second. Most of the time, we tune out inconsequential cues—the buzz of a fly, the soft rustle of leaves in the tree—and pay attention to important ones—the sound of a car horn, a bang on the door. This allows us to function, navigate and, indeed, survive in the world around us.
CancerScience Now

Low-dose targeted radionuclide therapy renders immunologically cold tumors responsive to immune checkpoint blockade

You are currently viewing the abstract. Molecular and cellular effects of radiotherapy on tumor microenvironment (TME) can help prime and propagate antitumor immunity. We hypothesized that delivering radiation to all tumor sites could augment response to immunotherapies. We tested an approach to enhance response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) by using targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) to deliver radiation semiselectively to tumors. NM600, an alkylphosphocholine analog that preferentially accumulates in most tumor types, chelates a radioisotope and semiselectively delivers it to the TME for therapeutic or diagnostic applications. Using serial 86Y-NM600 positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, we estimated the dosimetry of 90Y-NM600 in immunologically cold syngeneic murine models that do not respond to ICIs alone. We observed strong therapeutic efficacy and reported optimal dose (2.5 to 5 gray) and sequence for 90Y-NM600 in combination with ICIs. After combined treatment, 45 to 66% of mice exhibited complete response and tumor-specific T cell memory, compared to 0% with 90Y-NM600 or ICI alone. This required expression of STING in tumor cells. Combined TRT and ICI activated production of proinflammatory cytokines in the TME, promoted tumor infiltration by and clonal expansion of CD8+ T cells, and reduced metastases. In mice bearing multiple tumors, combining TRT with moderate-dose (12 gray) external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) targeting a single tumor augmented response to ICIs compared to combination of ICIs with either TRT or EBRT alone. The safety of TRT was confirmed in a companion canine study. Low-dose TRT represents a translatable approach to promote response to ICIs for many tumor types, regardless of location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy