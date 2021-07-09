Cancel
Music

City Girls, 'Twerkulator'

By Reanna Cruz
 7 days ago

Built from two dance floor classics — "Planet Rock" by Afrika Bambaataa and "Percolator" by Cajmere — City Girls' latest single, "Twerkulator," bounces between sensually whispered hooks and bombastic verses guaranteed to induce a twitch of movement in even the grumpiest of grandfathers. From gaining traction through TikTok's "Twerkulator" challenge to a publicized behind-the-scenes sample clearance issue, the song has been subjected to months of social media discourse, creating a mythos that extends beyond two minutes and eighteen seconds and turns Yung Miami and JT into de-facto mascots of Hot Girl Summer.

Missy Elliott's City Girls Video Is the Ultimate Summer Treat

Yes yes yes: City Girls, "Twerkulator" - Let's see, we've got giant asses attacking a city, disembodied heads, the City Girls looking... magenta? Yep, this has Missy Elliott's handiwork all over it, and it's why the "Twerkulator" music video is such a treat. The fact that City Girls went with Elliott's unique brand of weird for the direction of this video—as opposed to something a little safer—is pretty refreshing, and makes up for the sometimes distracting product placement moments scattered throughout the video. But oddly enough, one of the biggest product placements—JT and Yung Miami decked out in hot pink MCM branded bodysuits, seated on an MCM couch, surrounded by dancers, wallpaper, and flooring in the same pattern—looked so kooky and dope that I didn't even clock the obvious product placement. So yeah, you might be sick of this song by now, but at least stick around for the surreal visuals. —Ashley Reese.
