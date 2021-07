A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...