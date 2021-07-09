Cancel
WWE

WWE Supershow coming to Hershey’s Giant Center

By Sean Adams
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Pro wrestling superstars from the WWE will be returning to Hershey for a live show. The WWE Supershow will be coming to the Giant Center in Hershey starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The event will include matches between several WWE athletes, drawing from both the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

