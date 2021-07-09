Cancel
Boulder, CO

Boulder’s Community Cycles giving e-bikes to essential workers

By Aubrey Rhoadarmer
Daily Camera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Cycles in Boulder will give 50 electric bikes to low-income essential workers starting next week, according to a release. Out of 90 applicants, Community Cycles selected 50 essential workers to receive e-bikes starting Wednesday. These participants will attend orientation sessions where they will pick up their bikes, get help planning their routes, and be able to ask questions of bicycle commuter experts from Boulder Transportation Connections and Community Cycles.

