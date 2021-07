Gwen Stewart Mitchell passed away on July 7, 2021. She was born in Johnston County on July 17, 1947 to the late Luther Melvin Stewart and Lois Barbour Stewart. Memorial Services will be held at Steven Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Benson, NC on Tuesday, July 13 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Pete Radford. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, William C. “Bill” Mitchell.