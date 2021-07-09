Cancel
Water Valley, MS

Calvin “Jam-up” Mize

By Staff Report
Oxford Eagle
 7 days ago

Calvin “Jam-up” Mize, age 83, of Water Valley, MS died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He was born December 7, 1937, in the Potlockney Community of Lafayette County to the late Wayne and Envie (Harmon) Mize. Enjoying working with his hands, Jam-up began his extensive working career in Memphis at Ivers & Pond Piano Shop then going to work at the Ford Motor Co. plant where he helped to build the Ford Fairlane cars in the fifties. Jam-up and Wanda then moved “back home” and he began working at the Chambers plant in Oxford and eventually Big Yank in Water Valley.

