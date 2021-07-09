Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2050, it is projected that almost 70% of the world's population will be living in cities, up from 55% today. The fastest urban growth is happening in Asia and Africa, which is also where we're seeing a rapid rise in people suffering from, and dying of, heart disease. The...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Heart Health#Design#Building#Vauban#Exposome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
CancerInverse

A chemical critical for world food supplies may cause cancer

As North America enters peak summer growing season, gardeners are planting and weeding, and groundskeepers are mowing parks and playing fields. Many of them are also using the popular weed killer Roundup, which is widely available at stores like Home Depot and Target. In the past two years, three U.S. juries have awarded multimillion-dollar verdicts to plaintiffs who asserted that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, gave them non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.
NutritionPosted by
The Independent

Eating organic food linked to better cognitive development in children

Children who eat organically produced food have been linked with better cognitive development, an international study has shown.Researchers in Spain examined levels of children’s “fluid intelligence”, which is the ability to solve reasoning problems and use “working memory” – the ability to retain new information while it is needed in the short term.The team said their findings suggested healthier diets could have a direct impact on the development of children’s brains.Lead author Jordi Júlvez, who worked alongside academics at Barcelona’s Institute for Global Health, said: “Organic diets are richer than fast food diets in nutrients necessary for the brain, such...
InternetMedCity News

How chatbots can help us beat Covid-19

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, we’re facing a new challenge: vaccination hesitancy, which the World Health Organization now ranks as one of the top 10 threats to global health. From the United States to Africa, troubling numbers of people are refusing to accept the lifesaving shots, despite clear evidence that they are safe and effective.
EntertainmentForbes

How To Design A Smart City Everyone Wants To Live In

Chief Technology Officer at Integrity Management Services, Inc., where she is leading cutting-edge technology solutions (AI) for clients. Throughout the world, governments have been challenged by rapid urbanization, increased citizen expectations and the need for modern infrastructure. The advent of cloud computing has accelerated the adoption of new technological solutions for improving our cities and our quality of life.
SciencePhys.org

Human sickness detection is not dependent on cultural experience

The evolutionary ability to identify sick individuals is crucial to reducing contagion and thereby improving chances of survival. Although most animals have this ability, whether humans have the same behavioral immune system has long been a subject of discussion. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now proven that hunter-gatherer groups can, with great certainty, identify the sick from Western Europe. The study was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Food & Drinksvillages-news.com

Healthy snacking can lead to longer healthier living

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found that daily consumption of starchy snacks made from flour was associated with a 50 percent increased risk of death from all causes and a 44-57 percent increased risk of death from a heart attack (J of the Am Heart Assoc, Jun 23, 2021;0:e020254). This study of 21,503 North Americans, with 149,875 person-years of follow-up, also found that lunches based on refined grains were associated with a 44 percent increased risk of cardiovascular death. In contrast, eating fruits, vegetables or dairy was associated with a 34 percent reduced risk of death from a heart attack, and eating a vegetable-based dinner was associated with a 23 percent reduction in heart attacks and a 31 percent reduction in deaths from all causes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
TV ShowsPosted by
EatThis

What Sleeping with the TV on Does to Your Body, Says Science

For many of us, falling asleep in front of the television is practically a modern rite of passage. In some cases, it's even a necessity. According to a national survey put together by LG Electronics, roughly two-thirds of Americans (61%) fall asleep with the TV on regularly. A similar survey published in the journal Behavioral Sleep Medicine found that 31% of Americans straight-up consider their TV set a "sleep aid."
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Healthspring.org.uk

The Hot Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

The compounds found in this hot drink may provide new ways of treating high blood pressure. Both black and green tea contain specific compounds that cause blood vessels to relax and widen, leading to lower blood pressure. The antihypertensive properties of tea could provide promising treatment candidates for lowering blood...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking Your Coffee Like This Can Slash Your Alzheimer's Risk, Study Says

Starting your morning with a good cup of coffee can be a great way to get an energy boost. But besides helping you get over your grogginess, it turns out it might also be boosting your brain, too. A study out of the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto, Canada, has found that drinking your coffee a certain way can actually slash your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

For Better Quality Sleep, Drink This Juice Every Day, According to Studies

Drinking tart cherry juice is a new phenomenon among athletes and health-seekers looking for natural ways to get a better night's sleep and lower inflammation in the body, because of its scientifically proven health benefits. Several studies have shown that tart cherries contain high levels of antioxidants and flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which help lower inflammation and improve sleep efficiency, two important factors that play a big role in overall health.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy