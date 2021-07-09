Sunshine Tour extends landmark partnership with European Tour

The 2021 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, with Royal St. George’s Golf Club hosting the oldest major in golf for a 15th time. In typical British Open fashion, plenty of wind could occur with the course situated on the southeast coast of England and the 2021 Open Championship forecast is calling for a steady 15 mph breeze throughout the week. That would appear to be a disadvantage for American golfers, who have won the Open Championship just four times since 2007 and are typically unaccustomed to links courses.