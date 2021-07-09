Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How to practice second violin part for orchestra music?

By Karen Egee
violinist.com
 9 days ago

I'm an early intermediate (?) adult violin returner player and just joined the local community orchestra. I got my second violin parts and our first rehearsal is in a few weeks. The summer concert is pops which I've never played. I played in several youth orchestras as a, well, youth, 40 some years ago and I've played some chamber music the past few years. But Pops is so foreign to me although I know some of the tunes and have listened to the rest on youtube. My father plays cello in the same orchestra so we've waded through our parts together but I'd love to find a better way to practice. I have Tomplay and they have one of the pieces, which is really helpful, but not the others. Any good apps or suggestions to work on this? I considered sitting this concert out and starting in the Fall but I would like to try it if I could figure out a way to practice. Thanks in advance for any leads.

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Philip Sousa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Youth Orchestra#Violin#Orchestras#Chamber Music#Camelot Wonderful Town#Schubertian#Imslp Com#Cocnert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Summer Musicals will present the Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet live in concert. This mixed rep evening will feature Mozart, Bach, McLean's Six dances for string quartet, John Williams' Star Wars for Quartet, and more.
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
Greeley, COReporterHerald.com

Greeley native named music director at Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra

Lowell Graham is the new music director at the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. The GPO’s new musical leader steps into the position bringing local connections: Graham is a Greeley native and University of Northern Colorado graduate. The former music professor and chair of the music department at the University of Texas...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Kennedy Center Honoree Midori to play violin with National Repertory Orchestra

Breckenridge’s National Repertory Orchestra has been performing regularly this summer since its season began June 26, and the nonprofit focused on educating young musicians is packing as much as possible into the shortened six-week festival. This week, the orchestra has planned concerts that blend classical and contemporary music for the Riverwalk Center on Friday, July 9, and the Dillon Amphitheater on Saturday, July 10.
MusicSlipped Disc

Bach’s violin arranged for cello?

The Chaconne from Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004 for Solo Violin. The arrangment is by Gabriel Martins, a young American/Brazilian cellist under management with Concert Artists Guild and Young Classical Artists Trust.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Upper Austrian Jazz Orchestra – ‘Crazy Days: UAJO Plays The Music Of Ed Puddick’

Upper Austrian Jazz Orchestra – Crazy Days: UAJO Plays The Music Of Ed Puddick. (ATS Records CD-0972. Album Review by Tony Dudley-Evans. This album is the result of a visit to Austria by composer/arranger Ed Puddick immediately before lockdown in early January 2020 to record with the Upper Austrian Jazz Orchestra (UAJO). The UAJO is in its 28th year and is known for its flexibility and openness to different styles of big band music. They have worked with many composers from the USA and Europe, notably Kenny Wheeler, Johnny Griffin, Mike Gibbs, Maria Joao and Slide Hampton, and had collaborated with Ed previously as a result of a recommendation from Mike Gibbs who taught Puddick at Birmingham Conservatoire.
Musiccapradio.org

Gil Shaham Finds Friendship In Two Violin Concertos

This interview originally aired on April 21, 2021. We rebroadcast it on July 7, 2021. Gil Shaham/Eric Jacobsen and the Knights — Beethoven, Brahms: Violin Concertos (Canary Classics) Jump to CD giveaway form. Friendship is at the heart of the new recording featuring violinist Gil Shaham, with Eric Jacobson and...
Musicclassical-music.com

Francisco Coll: Violin Concerto etc

Violin Concerto; Hidd’n Blue; Mural; Four Iberian Miniatures; Aqua Cinerea. Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin); Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra/Gustavo Gimeno. Thomas Adès’s pupil Francesco Coll, who has made an impact in so short a space of time, is yet only in his mid-30s. His Violin Concerto’s three movements – ‘Atomised’, ‘Hyperhymnia’ and ‘Phase’ – typify his delight in bringing extremes of expression within often terrifyingly close proximity, and is thrillingly realised by Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who negotiates the work’s coruscating intricacies with ravishing purity and intensity. Far from representing a break from tradition, one can sense at times the cantabile virtuosity of Korngold and the Castelnuovo-Tedesco of I profeti coursing through the music’s veins.
MusicSlipped Disc

Arabella gets Szigeti’s violin

The famous 1718 Benno Walter Stradivarius, formerly played by Joseph Szigeti, has come into the hands of Arabella Steinbacher. She says: ‘I am extremely happy and grateful to play from now on the beautiful Stradivarius named »Ex Benno Walter« (1718)- generously provided by a Swiss Foundation.’. She previously played the...
loc.gov

Exploring Percussion with the Tambuco Ensemble, Part Five: The Music and Dance of Body Percussion

Finn Smith is a 2021 Junior Fellow at the Library. He is a student at Vassar College studying philosophy and studio art, and is rumored to play (and sometimes teach) music of all sorts. In October 2020, the Library of hosted the Tambuco Percussion Ensemble for a virtual concert and a series of five educational videos about percussion. Together, these videos serve as a lively and informative demonstration of how varied and versatile percussion is—while it can be formalized, it is most fundamentally a way of engaging with one’s environment musically, and is accessible to everyone. What follows are some supporting materials and questions to consider while viewing these five educational videos with kids. Part 5 of 5.
Musicviolinist.com

The psychology of learning the violin

In the 70s as a teenager, all I had was a borrowed plastic oboe. Apart from meeting a competent reedmaker who was prepared to sell his reeds and then learning to make my own reeds, there were no variables I could change other than me. I played that oboe in the British premier of Prokofiev's Duenna under Howard Williams of the English National Opera.
Theater & Danceclassical-music.com

Violin on Stage

Works from and inspired by opera and ballet by Gluck, Massenet, Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky, Waxman and Wieniawski. Bomsori Kim (violin); NFM Wrocław Philharmonic/Giancarlo Guerrero. DG 486 0788 73:16 mins. The catchy melodies from Bizet’s Carmen have been plucked out and reworked for all manner of instruments – with varying degrees of...
MusicSlipped Disc

How Rouvali rejuvenates an orchestra

We hear from the Mikkeli Festival that the orchestral sound was transformed when Valery Gergiev left and Santtu Matias Rouvali took over. The photographer Laura Luostarinen had exclsive access and sent us these shots. (c) Laura Luostarinen.
Scienceinsideradio.com

For CHR, Programming New Music Still ‘Part Art, Part Science.’

With all the data now available to programmers, it's hard to believe there was a time all stations had to do was check local sales, listener requests and callout data before adding a new song. Since the pandemic, radio's process for adding, playing and keeping songs in rotation has been further challenged by TikTok-driven novelties and songs that just wouldn't go away.
MusicPosted by
WITF

WITF Music: The Part Time Managers

Ian Carroll and George William's performances combine folk tunes, traditional instrumentals and good advice. If you’re ever at Rutt’s Market, Kitchen Kettle Village or Lancaster Market and you hear what sounds like folk music and tap dancing, you might be near a music duo known as The Part Time Managers.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

NJ Festival Orchestra presents New Beginnings PART 2

New Jersey Festival Orchestra is back with Part 2 of New Beginnings, the second in the series of NJFO’s made-for-television streaming specials set to restart the artistic engines with musical messages of hope, rebirth and enrichment. “New Beginnings is a film of brand new material representing NJFO’s renewal of activities...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Royal Conservatory of Music Violin Teaching Series Books — 2021 Edition

The Royal Conservatory of Music this week announced the release of the 2021 Edition of their teaching Violin Series. The 2021 edition includes nine volumes of repertoire, three volumes of technique, etudes, and musicianship, and two volumes of orchestral excerpts. Additionally, there will be a 2021 edition of the Violin Syllabus — a free digital resource for teachers looking to prepare students for violin examinations or to start teaching the RCM Certificate Program.
Entertainmentatlantaballet.com

Atlanta Ballet Orchestra - Second Oboe/English Horn

Second Oboe/English Horn (permanent position) For audition excerpts and additional information, please send a one-page resume to:. tfowlkes@atlantaballet.com. All resumes must be submitted by August 9, 2021. The position will begin November 30, 2021. Atlanta Ballet Orchestra is a per service organization operating under a CBA with the AFM Local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy