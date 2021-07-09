How to practice second violin part for orchestra music?

I'm an early intermediate (?) adult violin returner player and just joined the local community orchestra. I got my second violin parts and our first rehearsal is in a few weeks. The summer concert is pops which I've never played. I played in several youth orchestras as a, well, youth, 40 some years ago and I've played some chamber music the past few years. But Pops is so foreign to me although I know some of the tunes and have listened to the rest on youtube. My father plays cello in the same orchestra so we've waded through our parts together but I'd love to find a better way to practice. I have Tomplay and they have one of the pieces, which is really helpful, but not the others. Any good apps or suggestions to work on this? I considered sitting this concert out and starting in the Fall but I would like to try it if I could figure out a way to practice. Thanks in advance for any leads.