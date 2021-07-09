Cancel
California State

Can You Guess Most Common Tattoo People Get In California?

 8 days ago
A new study discovered which tattoo is the most popular in each state. Zippia, a career website, looked at data to determine what people are getting tattooed in every state. According to the website, "It is more acceptable now than ever to have tattoos in the workplace. One-third of companies are perfectly fine with visible tattoos. Others exist in a grey area where a small tattoo wouldn't sway them from their ideal candidate."

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

Beauty & FashionSentinel & Enterprise

Would you get a ‘pandemic tattoo’?

Every day during lockdown Samantha Barry, editor of Glamour magazine, walked or ran along the West Side Highway in New York City. “I would go from Chelsea to the Statue of Liberty,” she said. “This was my moment of sanity every day.”. This was the longest she had ever spent...
Utah StatePosted by
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Can You Guess Utah's Favorite Candy?

Do you prefer chocolate or fruity candy? What kind of candy do you think your state loves the most?. Zippia conducted a study to find that out. The website used Google Trends to find out the favorite candy of each state. So what candy is Utah's favorite?. According to the...
Arizona StatePosted by
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Can You Guess The Most Successful City In Arizona?

Success may be a relative term, but Zippia turned it into a science. Success can be measured but high incomes, low unemployment rates, and great educations and that's just what Zippia did. The website used data from the Census' 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS dataset. The cities in each state...
California StateNBC San Diego

Delta Variant Now Most Common COVID-19 Strain in California

The hyper-transmissible delta variant is now the most common COVID-19 strain in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. The health department says the delta variant now accounts for more than 35% of new COVID-19 cases in the state, up significantly from 5% of California's cases in May.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.

Angela Morris said she resisted Covid-19 vaccinations for herself and her 13-year-old daughter believing that other preventative measures, like mostly staying home and wearing masks, would be enough to ward off infection. But on July 1, Morris wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper, had tested positive for...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘You made us all quit’: Starbucks workers complain about 22-drink order from ‘Karen’ in viral TikTok

A TikTok video shows young Starbucks workers overwhelmed with a 22-drink order by a “Karen” in California. The video, posted by barista @sarai.camp0s, has been viewed 1.5 million times. Comments are turned off, which suggest some hate likely leaked into the discussion. The caption says, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks #starbucks #wequit.”
Congress & CourtsHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney’s Grandson Loses Appeal in Fight for $200M Inheritance

An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”

