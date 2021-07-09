Cancel
Probe into Haitian president's assassination reaches far and wide

By Widlore Merancourt, Anthony Faiola, Rachel Pannett, Shawn Boburg Washington Post
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The mysterious plot that led to the brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took on the dimensions of an international affair, bringing together Colombian former military commandos traversing the Dominican Republic, two Haitian Americans from South Florida, and a standoff at the embassy of Taiwan, as authorities sought international assistance in their hunt for the masterminds.

