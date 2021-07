Ronnie Baker celebrates victory at the Muller Anniversary Games on July 21, 2018 in London. Ronnie Baker wants to become the fastest man in the world in Tokyo this summer. On Sunday, he was certainly that at the Diamond League stop in Stockholm, Sweden. Baker, who recently qualified for his first Olympics, won the men’s 100-meter final with a time of 10.03 seconds. He outsprinted Lamont Marcel Jacobs of Italy, who finished in 10.05 in one of the final tests before the Games.