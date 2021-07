Back in the ‘90s and early-‘00s, there weren’t many actors that were as famous as Stephen Dorff. Appearing in films such as “Blade,” “Cecil B. Demented,” and others, Dorff established himself as the go-to handsome bad boy in Hollywood. But in 2021, his star isn’t as bright as it once was. That said, according to Dorff himself, the main reason he’s not in modern blockbusters is because of his own desire to keep doing smaller features with indie filmmakers that could become “the next Kubrick.”