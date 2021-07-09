Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Murray should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edgefield; Newberry; Saluda Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of western Lexington northwestern Aiken...southeastern Newberry...northwestern Richland southeastern Saluda and east central Edgefield Counties Until 345 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor At 314 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dreher Island State Park to Edgefield County Airport, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Columbia, Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Red Bank, St. Andrews, Johnston, Ridge Spring, Edgefield County Airport, Harbison State Forest, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Aiken Municipal Airport, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Monetta, Trenton and Ward. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 19 and 60. Interstate 26 between mile markers 94 and 105.