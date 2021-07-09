Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of eastern Fairfield northeastern Richland...Kershaw...northwestern Sumter and northwestern Lee Counties Until 345 PM EDT. At 321 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberty Hill to near Lugoff to near Villages at Sandhill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Sumter, Camden, Lake Wateree Dam, Shaw Air Base, Lugoff, Oakland, Cassatt, Elgin, Goodale State Park, Bethune, Dinkins Mill, North Central High School, Spring Hill, North Towne Square Shopping Center, Midway Elementary School, Boykin, Pine Grove Fire Station, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Dekalb and Antioch. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 82 and 111.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lugoff, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
County
Lee County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Cassatt, SC
City
Bethune, SC
City
Liberty Hill, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Elgin, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#North Central High School#Midway Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy