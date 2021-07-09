COVID cases remain high Friday, 5 new deaths reported in Utah

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 665 confirmed cases and five additional deaths.

To date, 2,902,020 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,825,596 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.8%.

237 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With five additional deaths Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,393: