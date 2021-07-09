Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

COVID cases remain high Friday, 5 new deaths reported in Utah

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgJwg_0asMjw4q00

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 665 confirmed cases and five additional deaths.

To date, 2,902,020 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,825,596 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.8%.

237 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With five additional deaths Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,393:

  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Cox says he supports more bar licenses in Utah

Governor Spencer Cox said he would support the legislature creating more bar licenses in Utah. Speaking to reporters at his monthly news conference on PBS, the governor was asked about a recent FOX 13 report that the legislature signaled its interest in adding more bar licenses .

Comments / 0

Community Policy