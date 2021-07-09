Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Stowaways Whose Stories Didn't End In Disaster

By Engrid Barnett
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stowaways are as old as the human technologies permitting people to traverse land, cross oceans, and jet across skies. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, there was no term for the concept in English until 1848. Yet, by the end of the same century, stowaways marked a regular part of immigration to America's East Coast. While many people immediately think of maritime stories and ships when they hear the word "stowaway," you'll be surprised to know that people have attempted to stowaway on just about every machine that moves individuals from location A to location B. In the process, stowaways have enjoyed varying results.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Shackleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Automobile#Oceans#Ny Daily News#Hawaii Airlines#Cnn#Fbi#The Ages Of Exploration#European#The New York Times#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Dubai
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
FestivalDaily News

Fourth of July: Bet you didn't know this

We are all familiar with the Fourth of July as the day our country gained independence from Great Britain in 1776. However, the original date expected to go down in history was July 2, 1776, not July 4. “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha...
Congress & CourtsHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney’s Grandson Loses Appeal in Fight for $200M Inheritance

An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
PhotographyPosted by
The Independent

Incredible photos show Arctic from same spot a hundred years apart

A ‘before and after’ image comparing the exact same spot in the Arctic a century apart, shows staggering changes in the landscape.The images were taken in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, and were taken by photographer Christian Åslund as part of a glacier comparison project undertaken with Greenpeace.Seven comparison images were composed, using archival photographs from the Norwegian Polar Institute taken in the early 1900s and contemporary photographs shot in the same places by Mr Åslund. The images recently resurfaced once again on Twitter.Mr Åslund discussed the assignment in an interview with National...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

BA passenger jet collapsed onto its nose at Heathrow because a mechanic was too SHORT to put a locking pin in a correct hole, air crash report reveals

A British Airways jet collapsed on its nose while at Heathrow because a mechanic was too short to correctly place a locking pin in a hole, a new report has revealed. The lead mechanic, who has not been named, intended to use the device to lock the nose landing gear of the Boeing 787-8 in the down position while its hydraulics were to be tested.
liveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
TravelTravel Weekly

Bulgaria to ban British holidaymakers from July 19

Bulgaria has banned UK travellers from entering the country just days after the UK government said it could move to the British green list for travel. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “From Monday 19 July the UK will be added to Bulgaria’s red list. Arrival from the UK will only be permitted for Bulgarian citizens and long-term residents.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy