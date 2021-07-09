Stowaways Whose Stories Didn't End In Disaster

Stowaways are as old as the human technologies permitting people to traverse land, cross oceans, and jet across skies. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, there was no term for the concept in English until 1848. Yet, by the end of the same century, stowaways marked a regular part of immigration to America's East Coast. While many people immediately think of maritime stories and ships when they hear the word "stowaway," you'll be surprised to know that people have attempted to stowaway on just about every machine that moves individuals from location A to location B. In the process, stowaways have enjoyed varying results.