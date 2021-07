WACO, Texas – In this installmant of Destination Texas, we’re staying right here in Waco and checking out a tour company garnering national recognition. Waco Tours offers a fun and engaging way to see all the history the city has to offer. They are also trying to show that while while Chip and Joanna Gaines did have a huge hand in the city’s revitalization, Waco is about more than just Magnolia.